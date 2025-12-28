Kennedy leads Merrimack against Sacred Heart after 20-point game

Merrimack Warriors (6-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (6-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Sacred Heart after Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 66-59 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Pioneers have gone 3-1 at home. Sacred Heart is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Warriors have gone 2-0 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

Sacred Heart is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Warriors face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyle Ralph-Beyer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Dashon Gittens is averaging 15.1 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Kennedy is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 23.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.