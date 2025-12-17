Kempson leads Albany (NY) against Stony Brook

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-9) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-3) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-9) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-3)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits Stony Brook after Jaden Kempson scored 30 points in Albany (NY)’s 105-79 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Seawolves have gone 6-0 in home games. Stony Brook is eighth in the CAA with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Erik Pratt averaging 3.9.

The Great Danes have gone 0-6 away from home. Albany (NY) averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Amir Lindsey with 4.4.

Stony Brook averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pratt is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 11.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the last 10 games.

Lindsey is averaging 15.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Great Danes. Kempson is averaging 11.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 79.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

