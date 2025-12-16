Kempson leads Albany (NY) against Stony Brook after 30-point performance

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-9) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-3) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-9) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-3)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces Stony Brook after Jaden Kempson scored 30 points in Albany (NY)’s 105-79 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Seawolves have gone 6-0 in home games. Stony Brook is fourth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Great Danes have gone 0-6 away from home. Albany (NY) averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Stony Brook averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is averaging 18.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amir Lindsey is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Great Danes. Kempson is averaging 11.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 79.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

