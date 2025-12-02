Kelsey leads Indiana State against Northern Illinois after 22-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-3) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-3)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays Northern Illinois after Tierney Kelsey scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 81-71 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Sycamores are 1-0 in home games. Indiana State is the MVC leader with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Amerie Flowers averaging 2.8.

The Huskies are 1-3 on the road. Northern Illinois has a 1-2 record against teams above .500.

Indiana State scores 72.6 points, 9.9 more per game than the 62.7 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Indiana State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey is scoring 17.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Sycamores. Jayci Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 51.0%.

Nadechka Laccen is averaging 13.3 points for the Huskies. Nevaeh Wingate is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.