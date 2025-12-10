Kelsey leads Indiana State against Butler after 22-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (3-3) at Butler Bulldogs (4-6, 0-2 Big East) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State…

Indiana State Sycamores (3-3) at Butler Bulldogs (4-6, 0-2 Big East)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces Butler after Tierney Kelsey scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 69-61 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 at home. Butler is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Sycamores are 1-3 on the road. Indiana State ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 28.8% from 3-point range.

Butler scores 64.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 69.2 Indiana State allows. Indiana State has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Zeinstra is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists. Saniya Jackson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 8.8 points.

Jayci Allen averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Kelsey is averaging 18.3 points and 3.2 assists.

