Kate Koval has career-high 22 points in No. 5 LSU’s 126-62 romp over winless UNO

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kate Koval scored a career-high 22 points to lead six LSU players with at least 10 points, and the fifth-ranked Tigers ran away with a 126-62 victory over winless New Orleans on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5 Ukrainian, who transferred from Notre Dame, made all nine of her shots, most of them around the basket, where overmatched UNO struggled with her combination of height and finishing ability.

South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 18 points for LSU (10-0) and her eight assists included a no-look, behind-the-back pass across the paint to set up a layup by Amiya Joyner, who finished with 14 points.

Freshman ZaKiyah Johnson scored 17 points, and Jada Richard and Grace Knox each scored 12 points for the Tigers, who finished with a season high in points and have eclipsed the 100-point mark in nine of their 10 games, having set an NCAA record with eight straight 100-point games earlier this season.

LSU surpassed the century mark despite shooting just 4 of 14 from 3-point range. The Tigers made up for it with 86 points in the paint.

Shanihya Brown scored 14 and Brialle Washington 13 points for New Orleans (0-8), which hit just 31% of its shots (19 of 62) and committed 27 turnovers in its most lopsided loss this season — and second by 60 or more points.

LSU, which made 59% of its shots (50 of 85), raced to a 28-12 lead in the first quarter and never was threatened, leading 63-29 at halftime and 99-55 heading into the final period.

The Tigers outrebounded UNO 57-29 and finished with a 43-9 advantage in points off of turnovers.

Up next

LSU: Plays coach Kim Mulkey’s alma mater, Louisiana Tech, in the Compete 4 Cause Classic in New Orleans on Saturday night.

New Orleans: Visits crosstown rival Tulane on Sunday, Dec. 14.

