Karaban and Reed lift No. 5 UConn to 71-63 win over Texas in Huskies’ final nonconference game

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 18 points, including the 1,500th of his career, as fifth-ranked UConn overcame a poor shooting second half to hold off Texas 71-63 on Friday night.

Tarris Reed Jr. had 12 points, six rebounds and a career-high five assists for the Huskies (10-1), who concluded their rugged nonconference schedule with a sixth straight victory. Jaylin Stewart and Braylon Mullins added 10 points apiece.

UConn led by nine at halftime and despite some empty Huskies possessions in the second half, Texas was never able to get closer than five the rest of the way.

Texas trailed 61-56 when Solo Ball’s desperation heave for UConn beat the shot clock with 3:39 to play. After a steal, Karaban hit an open 3-pointer to put the Huskies up by 11.

Texas answered with Tramon Mark’s 3-pointer and a floater by Jordan Pope to pull within six. Baskets by Malachi Smith and Stewart helped the Huskies close it out.

Pope and Mark each had 15 points for Texas (7-4).

Mark scored six points in the first 2:48 to give the Longhorns the lead. He had just two more points in the first half.

Without the offense coming from Mark, the Huskies began to take control. Mullins and Karaban hit 3s in a 10-3 run. UConn took its first double-digit lead on a backdoor layup by Karaban.

The Huskies led by 12 in the first half. Simeon Wilcher had seven points during a 9-2 run by the Longhorns. It was a two-point game following Pope’s basket, but Texas didn’t make a field goal for the final 2:53 of the half. Back-to-back baskets by Reed and a layup by Karaban in the final seconds gave the Huskies a 43-34 lead at the break.

Mullins made his first career start and sank all three of his shots in the first half. He missed six of UConn’s first 10 games with an ankle injury.

Up next

Texas is home against Le Moyne on Tuesday.

UConn hosts Butler next Tuesday in its Big East opener.

