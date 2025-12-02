Kansas visits Northwestern after Sullivan’s 31-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Kansas after Grace…

Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Kansas after Grace Sullivan scored 31 points in Northwestern’s 85-70 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Northwestern is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kansas has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Northwestern averages 69.4 points, 5.1 more per game than the 64.3 Kansas gives up. Kansas scores 5.9 more points per game (70.6) than Northwestern gives up (64.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sullivan is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tayla Thomas is averaging 10.3 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 48.4%.

S’Mya Nichols is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 11.0 points.

