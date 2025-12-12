Kansas State visits Creighton following Haggerty’s 28-point outing

Kansas State Wildcats (6-4) at Creighton Bluejays (5-4) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on…

Kansas State Wildcats (6-4) at Creighton Bluejays (5-4)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on Creighton after PJ Haggerty scored 28 points in Kansas State’s 108-49 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Bluejays are 4-0 on their home court. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Harper averaging 4.4.

The Wildcats have gone 0-1 away from home. Kansas State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Creighton averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Creighton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is shooting 44.2% and averaging 11.7 points for the Bluejays. Isaac Traudt is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Haggerty is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. David Castillo is averaging 12.9 points and 2.1 rebounds.

