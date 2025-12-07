Kansas State takes on Mississippi Valley State, aims to end 4-game skid

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-4) New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-4)

New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Wildcats play Mississippi Valley State.

The Wildcats are 4-2 on their home court. Kansas State averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 in road games. Mississippi Valley State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by X’Zaevion Barnett averaging 2.3.

Kansas State averages 84.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 88.4 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 69.1 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 80.3 Kansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. PJ Haggerty is shooting 48.6% and averaging 23.6 points.

Michael James is averaging 19.7 points for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 14.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.