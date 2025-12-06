Kansas State squares off against No. 13 Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (5-5) Saint Joseph, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State…

Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (5-5)

Saint Joseph, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays No. 13 Ole Miss at St. Joseph Civic Arena in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in non-conference play. Kansas State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Rebels have an 8-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC giving up 54.3 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Kansas State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Ole Miss averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Kansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15 points, 3.9 assists and two steals. Izela Arenas is shooting 43.8% and averaging 9.9 points.

Debreasha Powe is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 8.9 points. Cotie McMahon is averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

