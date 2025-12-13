Kansas State plays Creighton after Haggerty’s 28-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (6-4) at Creighton Bluejays (5-4) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -4.5; over/under…

Kansas State Wildcats (6-4) at Creighton Bluejays (5-4)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -4.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays Creighton after PJ Haggerty scored 28 points in Kansas State’s 108-49 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Bluejays are 4-0 in home games. Creighton scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-1 on the road. Kansas State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bluejays. Isaac Traudt is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Abdi Bashir Jr. averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc. Haggerty is averaging 24 points and 5.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

