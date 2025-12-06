Kansas State hosts Seton Hall following Castillo’s 22-point performance

Seton Hall Pirates (8-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-3) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5;…

Seton Hall Pirates (8-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-3)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on Seton Hall after David Castillo scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 82-66 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Wildcats are 4-1 on their home court. Kansas State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Seton Hall has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas State averages 86.5 points, 25.2 more per game than the 61.3 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 75.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 80.6 Kansas State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Castillo is averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 13.7 points and two steals for the Pirates. TJ Simpkins is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.