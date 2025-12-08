Kansas State faces Mississippi Valley State, seeks to halt 4-game skid

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-4) New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-4)

New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -34.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Wildcats play Mississippi Valley State.

The Wildcats have gone 4-2 at home. Kansas State is third in the Big 12 with 18.1 assists per game led by PJ Haggerty averaging 5.3.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is seventh in the SWAC scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

Kansas State makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Mississippi Valley State has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Mississippi Valley State’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Michael James is shooting 43.3% and averaging 19.7 points for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 14.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

