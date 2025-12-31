Kalu’s 19 lead Charleston past Elon 85-81

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Martin Kalu scored 19 points as Charleston beat Elon 85-81 on Wednesday. Kalu shot 6 for…

Kalu shot 6 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (9-6, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Jlynn Counter scored 16 points while going 3 of 9 and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and nine assists. Chol Machot had 15 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Bryson Cokley led the Phoenix (9-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Chandler Cuthrell added 17 points and six rebounds for Elon. Isaac Harrell finished with 12 points.

Kalu scored 12 points in the first half for Charleston, who led 41-33 at halftime. Charleston used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 52-38 with 15:08 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

