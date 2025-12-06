Juke Harris hits 7 3s, scores 28; Wake Forest beats West Virginia 75-66 at Holiday Hoopfest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Juke Harris hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, Tre’von Spillers scored 16 points on…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Juke Harris hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, Tre’von Spillers scored 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and Wake Forest beat West Virginia 75-66 on Saturday night at Holiday Hoopfest.

Omaha Biliew hit a 3-pointer that gave the Demon Deacons a one-point lead 24 seconds into the second half. Myles Colvin followed with a pair of free throws, Harris made back-to-back 3s and Spillers threw down a dunk to make it 47-36 about 3 1/2 minutes later.

Honor Huff hit a 3 that trimmed the deficit to 61-56 with 5:30 to play but Nate Calmese answered with a put-back layup and assists on back-to-back baskets by Spillers to give the Demon Deacons a double-digit lead less than two minutes later.

Calmese had a season-high tying nine assists to go with four points and four steals for Wake Forest (7-3). The Demon Deacons made 29 of 57 (51%) from the field, hit 10 3-pointers and scored 25 points off 17 West Virginia turnovers.

Huff led West Virginia (7-3) with 24 points, which included five 3-pointers. Chance Moore had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Spillers threw down a dunk to give Wake Forest a 12-point lead with 5:45 remaining in the first half but the Mountaineers scored 17 of the next 19 points. Huff made three 3-pointers and, after he was fouled on a fourth 3-point shot, made three free throws before Jasper Floyd hit a tiebreaking 3 that capped a 17-2 run about five minutes later and it was 34-all at halftime. West Virginia shot just 35% (10 of 29) from the field but hit 10 of 13 free throws before the intermission.

Up next

West Virginia: The Mountaineers host Arkansas-Little Rock on Tuesday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Queens on Dec. 14.

