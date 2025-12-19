Joyce Edwards scores 34 as South Carolina beats South Florida 103-44

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored a career-high 34 points on 13-of-14 shooting to lead No. 3 South Carolina…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored a career-high 34 points on 13-of-14 shooting to lead No. 3 South Carolina to a 103-44 victory over South Florida on Thursday night.

Edwards’ previous career best was 29 points, which she scored last Sunday in a 95-55 win over Penn State.

Tessa Johnson added 16 points, Ta’Niya Latson scored 15 and Madina Okot had 12 points and 10 rebounds for South Carolina (11-1), which shot 62% (44 of 70) from the floor.

Jelena Bulajic scored 10 points to lead USF (6-6). L’or Mputu had six points and seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks went on a 10-0 run midway through the first period and had a 28-15 lead after one. South Carolina pushed the lead to 52-25 at halftime and outscored the Bulls 27-6 in the fourth quarter.

It was the fifth time South Carolina has scored more than 100 points this season and its seventh victory by 40 points or more.

NO. 13 VANDERBILT 64, ALBANY 35

NASHVILLE (AP) — Mikayla Blakes extended her double-digit scoring streak to 30 games and finished with 17 points and six steals as Vanderbilt pulled away from Albany for a win.

Blakes’ streak, the fifth-longest active run in the nation, was secure before halftime, but she set the tone early in the fourth quarter by opening the period with a 24-foot 3-pointer that pushed Vanderbilt’s lead past 20. The Commodores allowed just four points in the final 10 minutes.

The Commodores (11-0) forced 21 turnovers, recorded 13 steals and nine blocks and limited Albany to 23% shooting.

Aubrey Galvan added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Monique Williams scored 14 off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting. Vanderbilt assisted on 15 of its 25 made field goals and outscored Albany 34-15 in the second half.

NO. 15 BAYLOR 77, SOUTHERN 60

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bella Fontleroy scored 21 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double and Baylor beat Southern.

Fontleroy was 7 of 11 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Littlepage-Buggs finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Kayla Nelms added 15 points for Baylor (11-2). Yuting Deng chipped in with 11 points. Jana Van Gytenbeek had 10 assists to go with seven points.

Nelms scored seven points in the second quarter to help Baylor take a 35-25 lead into the break. Fontleroy scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Bears shot 9 of 17 (53%) and led 58-41 heading into the final quarter.

Baylor outrebounded Southern 45-31 and scored 10 points off 16 turnovers.

Jaylia Reed scored 11 points for Southern (4-6). DeMya Porter and Jestiny Dixon added 10 points apiece.

NO. 19 SOUTHERN CAL 86, CAL POLY 39

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Londynn Jones scored a career-high 28 points, Jazzy Davidson added 17 points, nine rebounds and six steals, and USC got past Cal Poly.

Jones was an efficient 11 for 16 from the field (5 for 8 from deep) for the Trojans (8-3). Kara Dunn added 12 points (4-of-9 shooting), Malia Samuels dished out a game-high seven assists, and Yakiya Milton had four blocks.

USC shot 44% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, and held Cal Poly to 32% and 28%, respectively. The Trojans won the rebound battle 44-29 and forced 27 Cal Poly turnovers leading to 39 points.

The Trojans led for all but the first 21 seconds of the game, holding a 55-23 advantage at the half. A 22-2 run to begin the second half stretched the lead to 67-25.

The Mustangs (2-9) were paced by Madison Butcher’s 10 points (3-of-5 shooting). Avery Knapp added 10 points.

NO. 21 OHIO STATE 79, NORFOLK STATE 45

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kylee Kitts scored 13 points, Jaloni Cambridge added 11 and Ohio State rolled past Norfolk State for its eighth straight win.

Dasha Biriuk added 10 points for Ohio State, which is 10-1 overall and 7-0 at home.

Kitts was 6 of 12 from the field, and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with two steals and two blocks. Cambridge was 4-of-8 shooting and had eight rebounds and two steals.

Cambridge scored seven points in the first quarter as the Buckeyes jumped out to a 20-10 lead and built a 43-21 halftime advantage. Kitts and Cambridge each scored nine first-half points.

Ohio State outrebounded Norfolk State 55-32 and scored 21 points off 17 turnovers.

Jasha Clinton scored 18 points to lead Norfolk State (5-9). Ciara Bailey had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

