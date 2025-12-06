Jovanovich leads Milwaukee against Robert Morris after 21-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (7-3, 1-0 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Robert Morris Colonials (7-3, 1-0 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-5)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces Robert Morris after Danilo Jovanovich scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 105-81 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Panthers are 3-0 on their home court. Milwaukee gives up 84.4 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Colonials are 1-0 in conference matchups. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon League with 17.1 assists per game led by Albert Vargas averaging 4.4.

Milwaukee averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Milwaukee gives up.

The Panthers and Colonials face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Jovanovich is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 65.7%.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

