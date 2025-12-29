Josh Hubbard scores 22 on 9-of-13 shooting, Mississippi State beats Alabama State 94-56

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to help Mississippi…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to help Mississippi State beat Alabama State 94-56 on Monday night for the Bulldogs’ fourth win in a row.

Freshman King Grace scored a season-high 14 points, Achor Achor had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Ja’Borri McGhee added 10 points for Mississippi State (8-5). Quincy Ballard had a season-high 15 rebounds to go with eight points.

Hubbard hit three 3s in a 65-second span to break a 6-6 tie and give the Bulldogs the lead for good. His fourth and final 3-pointer made it 28-18 with 9:36 left until halftime and Alabama State trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs shot a season-best 54% (37 of 69) from the field, 10 of 25 from 3-point range, and had a season-high 19 assists. Mississippi State outrebounded the Hornets 49-27 and outscored them 20-6 in second-chance points.

Asjon Anderson led the Hornets with 17 points, Micah Simpson scored 14 and Tyler Byrd 10.

Alabama State (3-10) has lost seven straight and nine of 10.

Hubbard has 1,517 points in 82 career games and moved past Jerry Jenkins (1,503 points from 1972-75) into 12th on the program’s all-time scoring list.

Up next

Mississippi State: Kicks off its SEC slate Saturday at Texas.

Alabama State: Opens Southwestern Conference play Saturday at Mississippi Valley State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.