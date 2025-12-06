Joseph’s 31 lead Prairie View A&M past Champion Christian 124-62

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph’s 31 points led Prairie View A&M past Champion Christian 124-62 on Saturday. Joseph…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph’s 31 points led Prairie View A&M past Champion Christian 124-62 on Saturday.

Joseph shot 11 for 17 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-5). Cory Wells scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line and added 10 rebounds. Dontae Horne went 8 of 15 from the field to finish with 17 points.

Kris Barnett led the way for the Tigers with 14 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

