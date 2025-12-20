Joseph scores 26, Prairie View A&M downs Paul Quinn 101-64

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph had 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 101-64 win over Paul Quinn on…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph had 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 101-64 win over Paul Quinn on Saturday.

Joseph shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Panthers (5-6). Lance Williams scored 16 points and added three steals. Joey Madimba shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Mekhi Johnson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, who play in the NAIA. Tayvion Fisher added 10 points and two steals for Paul Quinn.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

