Joseph leads Prairie View A&M against South Dakota

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-6)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits South Dakota after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 31 points in Prairie View A&M’s 124-62 win against the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Coyotes have gone 4-2 at home. South Dakota averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Cory Wells averaging 5.7.

South Dakota’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that South Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Bruns is averaging 19.5 points for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Joseph is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Wells is averaging 13.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

