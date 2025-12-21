Joseph leads Prairie View A&M against LSU after 26-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at LSU Tigers (10-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at LSU Tigers (10-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces LSU after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 101-64 win over the Paul Quinn Tigers.

The Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. LSU is fourth in the SEC with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 6.9.

The Panthers are 0-5 on the road. Prairie View A&M has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LSU makes 51.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Prairie View A&M has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Nwoko is shooting 72.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Tigers. Max Mackinnon is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joseph is averaging 21.1 points for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 86.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 82.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

