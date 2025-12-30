Jordan Pyke scores 26 to lead Incarnate Word over Southeastern Louisiana 79-70

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Pyke had 26 points in Incarnate Word’s 79-70 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday. Pyke…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Pyke had 26 points in Incarnate Word’s 79-70 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.

Pyke also contributed six rebounds for the Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland Conference). Tahj Staveskie scored 21 points and added six assists. Davion Bailey hit six 3-pointers and also scored 21.

The Lions (4-9, 1-3) were led in scoring by Isaiah Gaines, who finished with 15 points and four blocks. Ethan Pickett added 13 points and nine rebounds. Makhi Myles finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

