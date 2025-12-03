Jordan leads Radford against Southern Miss after 20-point performance

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-3) at Radford Highlanders (3-6) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2.5;…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-3) at Radford Highlanders (3-6)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Southern Miss after Mari Jordan scored 20 points in Radford’s 102-75 victory against the Notre Dame-Maryland Gators.

The Highlanders are 3-1 in home games. Radford is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Southern Miss scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Radford scores 77.7 points, 6.0 more per game than the 71.7 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Parker Jr. is shooting 45.4% and averaging 17.3 points for the Highlanders. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Tylik Weeks is shooting 59.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Isaac Tavares is averaging 17.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

