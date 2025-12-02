Jordan leads Radford against Southern Miss after 20-point outing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-3) at Radford Highlanders (3-6) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Southern…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-3) at Radford Highlanders (3-6)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Southern Miss after Mari Jordan scored 20 points in Radford’s 102-75 victory over the Notre Dame-Maryland Gators.

The Highlanders have gone 3-1 in home games. Radford is fifth in the Big South scoring 77.7 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Southern Miss averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Radford’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 80.7 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 81.8 Radford gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Parker Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Highlanders. Del Jones is averaging 15.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.8%.

Tylik Weeks is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Isaac Tavares is averaging 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

