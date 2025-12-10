Jordan leads Idaho State against BYU after 24-point game

Idaho State Bengals (5-3) at BYU Cougars (9-1) Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits BYU…

Idaho State Bengals (5-3) at BYU Cougars (9-1)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits BYU after Tasia Jordan scored 24 points in Idaho State’s 68-58 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 at home. BYU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Marya Hudgins averaging 5.2.

The Bengals are 1-1 on the road. Idaho State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

BYU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hudgins is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Olivia Hamlin is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.1 points.

Jordan is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bengals. Piper Carlson is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

