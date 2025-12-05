Jordan Harrison scores 19 to help No. 25 West Virginia women beat winless Mercyhurst 97-51

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Harrison scored 19 to lead five Mountaineers in double figures and West Virginia cruised to…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Harrison scored 19 to lead five Mountaineers in double figures and West Virginia cruised to a 97-51 victory over winless Mercyhurst on Friday night.

Harrison made 6 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers and all four of her free throws for the Mountaineers (7-2), who snapped a two-game slide. She added five assists and three steals.

Carter McCray totaled 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting off the bench, adding seven rebounds for West Virginia. Kierra Wheeler totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Sydney Shaw added 13 points and six assists, while Gia Cooke scored 12.

McCray and Jordan Thomas both scored four in a 16-0 run to begin the game for West Virginia. Jordan Harrison hit a 3-pointer with 2:55 left in the first quarter for Mercyhurst’s first basket and the Lakers trailed 23-6 heading to the second.

McCray and Cooke both had eight points at halftime and the Mountaineers led 49-18.

West Virginia held Mercyhurst to 33% shooting in the first half and turned 17 Lakers turnovers into 24 points.

Harrison had nine points as West Virginia outscored Mercyhurst 31-20 in the third quarter for an 80-38 advantage.

Reserve Sofia Wilson had 14 points to lead the Lakers (0-8), who fall to 0-5 on the road. Erica Hall scored 13 on 5-for-6 shooting.

Up next

West Virginia: The Mountaineers host Texas Southern on Monday.

Mercyhurst: The Lakers host St. Bonaventure on Friday.

