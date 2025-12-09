Jordan Frison puts up 20 as Chattanooga beats Oakwood 103-46

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Frison had 20 points in Chattanooga’s 103-46 victory against Oakwood on Tuesday. Frison added five…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Frison had 20 points in Chattanooga’s 103-46 victory against Oakwood on Tuesday.

Frison added five assists for the Mocs (5-5). Brennan Watkins scored 18 points and Tate Darner shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Ambassadors were led by Jordan Bell, who recorded 12 points. Jason Griffin added 10 points off the bench for Oakwood.

