Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jordan Frison puts up…

Jordan Frison puts up 20 as Chattanooga beats Oakwood 103-46

The Associated Press

December 9, 2025, 9:32 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Frison had 20 points in Chattanooga’s 103-46 victory against Oakwood on Tuesday.

Frison added five assists for the Mocs (5-5). Brennan Watkins scored 18 points and Tate Darner shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Ambassadors were led by Jordan Bell, who recorded 12 points. Jason Griffin added 10 points off the bench for Oakwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up