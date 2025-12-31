Jordan Derkack’s double-double propels Dayton past Fordham 63-56 in Atlantic 10 Conference opener

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Derkack totaled 15 points and 14 rebounds to power Dayton to a 63-56 victory over…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Derkack totaled 15 points and 14 rebounds to power Dayton to a 63-56 victory over Fordham on Wednesday in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener.

Jaiun Simon and Javon Bennett both added 11 points for the Flyers (10-4, 1-0).

The Rams (9-5, 0-1) were led by Dejour Reaves with 18 points, six assists and three steals. Akira Jacobs added 12 points.

Dayton took the lead for good with 19:14 to go in the first half. The score was 30-24 at halftime, with Simon racking up eight points. Dayton used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 41-28 with 14:29 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

