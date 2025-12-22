Jones scores 24, UTEP takes down North Dakota State 76-66

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elijah Jones scored 24 points as UTEP beat North Dakota State 76-66 on Monday night.…

Jones shot 10 for 15 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Miners (4-7). Jamal West scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Caleb Blackwell shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points. The Miners ended a five-game losing streak.

Trevian Carson led the Bison (10-5), finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Treyson Anderson added 11 points for North Dakota State. Andy Stefonowicz and Markhi Strickland each scored 10 points.

Jones scored 14 points in the first half but UTEP trailed 36-32 at halftime. The second half featured nine lead changes and was tied six times. West scored 14 second-half points to help seal the win.

