Jones scores 23, Lindenwood tops Eastern Illinois 82-74 in Ohio Valley Conference opener

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 10:45 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jadis Jones’ 23 points helped Lindenwood defeat Eastern Illinois 82-74 on Saturday night in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Jones also had nine rebounds for the Lions (5-4, 1-0). Dontrez Williams scored 18 points and added three steals. Anias Futrell scored 15 on 6-for-12 shooting.

The Panthers (2-6, 0-1) were led by Kooper Jacobi, who posted 20 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Olafioye and Zion Fruster added 14 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

