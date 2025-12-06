Jones scores 23, Lindenwood tops Eastern Illinois 82-74 in Ohio Valley Conference opener

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jadis Jones’ 23 points helped Lindenwood defeat Eastern Illinois 82-74 on Saturday night in an Ohio…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jadis Jones’ 23 points helped Lindenwood defeat Eastern Illinois 82-74 on Saturday night in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Jones also had nine rebounds for the Lions (5-4, 1-0). Dontrez Williams scored 18 points and added three steals. Anias Futrell scored 15 on 6-for-12 shooting.

The Panthers (2-6, 0-1) were led by Kooper Jacobi, who posted 20 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Olafioye and Zion Fruster added 14 points apiece.

