Jones scores 18 as Providence knocks off Rhode Island 90-71

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jamier Jones scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Providence over Rhode Island 90-71…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jamier Jones scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Providence over Rhode Island 90-71 on Saturday.

Jones shot 7 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Friars (6-4). Stefan Vaaks scored 18 points and added three steals. Jaylin Sellers shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Jonah Hinton finished with 23 points for the Rams (7-3). Myles Corey added 15 points, four assists and two steals for Rhode Island. Jahmere Tripp also put up 12 points and four assists.

A 12-0 Providence run in the first half tied the game. The teams entered the break with Providence ahead 41-37, while Vaaks led their club in scoring with 17 points.

Providence took the lead for what would be the final time on Sellers’ jump shot with 12:55 left in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.