Jones scores 16 as Providence beats Brown 86-79

PROVIDENCE, R.I (AP) — Jamier Jones helped lead Providence over Brown on Tuesday with 16 points off of the bench in an 86-79 victory.

Jones added six rebounds for the Friars (7-4). Jaylin Sellers scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jason Edwards finished with 12 points.

The Bears (5-7) were led in scoring by Landon Lewis, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Luke Paragon added 15 points and two steals for Brown. David Rochester and Adrian Uchidiuno both finished with 12 points.

Providence took the lead for good with 2:22 to go in the first half. The score was 42-37 at halftime, with Sellers racking up 11 points. Providence outscored Brown by two points in the final half, while Jones led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

