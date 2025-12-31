Jones leads West Georgia against Eastern Kentucky after 20-point game

West Georgia Wolves (7-4) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-4) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes…

West Georgia Wolves (7-4) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-4)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on Eastern Kentucky after Jasmine Jones scored 20 points in West Georgia’s 81-46 victory against the Brewton-Parker Barons.

The Colonels are 6-2 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Wolves are 1-4 on the road. West Georgia is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Kentucky averages 74.0 points, 10.5 more per game than the 63.5 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 10.2 more points per game (72.5) than Eastern Kentucky gives up to opponents (62.3).

The Colonels and Wolves square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Colonels. Althea Kara Angeles is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asia Donald is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wolves. Jones is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wolves: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.