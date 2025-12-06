Jones leads UTEP against Seattle U after 21-point outing

UTEP Miners (3-4) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-2) Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces Seattle U after…

UTEP Miners (3-4) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-2)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces Seattle U after Elijah Jones scored 21 points in UTEP’s 75-59 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Redhawks are 4-1 on their home court. Seattle U is ninth in the WCC with 14.3 assists per game led by Maleek Arington averaging 5.1.

The Miners are 0-1 on the road. UTEP averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Seattle U makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). UTEP scores 8.7 more points per game (74.3) than Seattle U allows (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is shooting 54.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 13.1 points.

Jones is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Miners. Jamal West is averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.