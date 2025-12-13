Jones leads No. 22 Louisville against No. 12 North Carolina after 20-point game

Louisville Cardinals (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisville Cardinals (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Louisville visits No. 12 North Carolina after Skylar Jones scored 20 points in Louisville’s 93-62 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Tar Heels have gone 4-0 in home games. North Carolina is 8-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. Louisville ranks fifth in the ACC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Anaya Hardy averaging 3.1.

North Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Cardinals meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Indya Nivar is averaging 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.9 steals for the Tar Heels. Elina Aarnisalo is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.3 points. Laura Ziegler is shooting 45.7% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

