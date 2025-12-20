Jones and the New Mexico State Aggies host conference foe Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (6-3) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (6-3)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jemel Jones and New Mexico State host Kashie Natt and Sam Houston in CUSA action Sunday.

The Aggies are 4-0 on their home court. New Mexico State ranks fourth in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Bearkats have gone 2-3 away from home. Sam Houston scores 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

New Mexico State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 18.4 more points per game (86.2) than New Mexico State gives up to opponents (67.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Elliott is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 7.8 points. Jones is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.2 points.

Natt is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Bearkats. Po’Boigh King is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

