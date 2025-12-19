Jones and Arkansas host SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-3, 1-1 Southland) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-3, 1-1 Southland) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces SFA after Taleyah Jones scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 92-77 victory against the UMKC Roos.

The Razorbacks have gone 7-1 at home. Arkansas ranks fifth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 40.6 rebounds. Bonnie Deas leads the Razorbacks with 10.2 boards.

The Ladyjacks have gone 0-1 away from home. SFA ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 29.0% from 3-point range.

Arkansas averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.3 per game SFA gives up. SFA averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Lawrence is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 11.2 points. Jones is shooting 48.7% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Harmaine Dominguez is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Myka Perry is averaging 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

