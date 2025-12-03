Johnston scores 19 as Richmond knocks off Belmont 84-76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Johnston scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help Richmond beat…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Johnston scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help Richmond beat Belmont 84-76 on Wednesday night.

Johnston shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Spiders (7-1). David Thomas scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 (6 for 7 from 3-point range). AJ Lopez shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and finished with 15 points.

The Bruins (8-1) were led by Nic McClain, who posted 19 points, five assists and two steals. Jack Smiley and Tyler Lundblade had 10 points. The Bruins broke an eight-game winning streak with the loss.

Thomas scored 12 points in the first half and Richmond went into halftime trailing 43-41.

