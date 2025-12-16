Johnson’s 24 points lead Denver over UC-Colorado Springs 129-93

DENVER (AP) — Carson Johnson’s 24 points helped Denver defeat UC-Colorado Springs 129-93 on Tuesday night. Johnson went 8 of…

DENVER (AP) — Carson Johnson’s 24 points helped Denver defeat UC-Colorado Springs 129-93 on Tuesday night.

Johnson went 8 of 13 from the field (6 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Pioneers (6-7). Jeremiah Burke scored 23 points and added eight rebounds. Shaun Wysocki shot 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 19 points.

Mario Williams Jr. led the Mountain Lions in scoring, finishing with 35 points. UC-Colorado Springs also got 11 points and four assists from Gavin Carter.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.