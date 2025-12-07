Johnson’s 18 lead Radford over Saint Francis 89-56

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson’s 18 points helped Radford defeat Saint Francis 89-56 on Sunday. Johnson added seven assists…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson’s 18 points helped Radford defeat Saint Francis 89-56 on Sunday.

Johnson added seven assists for the Highlanders (4-7). Lukas Walls scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Mari Jordan had 10 points and went 4 of 8 from the field.

The Red Flash (2-8) were led by Paris Papadatos, who recorded 15 points. Skylar Wicks added 14 points and two steals for Saint Francis. Victor Payne also had six points, six rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.