Johnson scores 27 as Tarleton State downs Mississippi Valley State 88-64

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Dior Johnson had 27 points in Tarleton State’s 88-64 victory against Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday.

Johnson added five rebounds and four steals for the Texans (8-4). Cam McDowell scored 26 points while shooting 7 for 12 from the floor and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Kaia Isaac had nine points and shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Michael James led the way for the Delta Devils (1-10) with 27 points, four assists and four steals. Patrick Punch added 15 points for Mississippi Valley State. The loss is the ninth straight for the Delta Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

