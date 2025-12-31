Johnson scores 23 as Denver defeats Kansas City 87-74

DENVER (AP) — Carson Johnson had 23 points in Denver’s 87-74 win over Kansas City on Wednesday. Johnson shot 7…

DENVER (AP) — Carson Johnson had 23 points in Denver’s 87-74 win over Kansas City on Wednesday.

Johnson shot 7 for 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Pioneers (8-8, 1-0 Summit League). Zane Nelson scored 17 points and added four steals. Jeremiah Burke had 16 points and shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Karmello Branch finished with 18 points for the Roos (3-12, 0-1). Kansas City also got 17 points and eight assists from CJ Evans. Chris Dockery finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

