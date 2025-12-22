Johnson scores 19 as Rhode Island knocks off Northeastern 85-77

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — RJ Johnson’s 19 points off of the bench helped lead Rhode Island to an 85-77 victory…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — RJ Johnson’s 19 points off of the bench helped lead Rhode Island to an 85-77 victory over Northeastern on Monday night.

Johnson had six assists for the Rams (9-4). Alex Crawford scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Damone King also scored 12 points.

Ryan Williams finished with 21 points and four assists for the Huskies (4-7). Northeastern also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Xander Alarie. Mike Loughnane finished with 11 points and four assists.

Rhode Island took the lead for good with 15:35 to go in the first half. The score was 48-39 at halftime, with Jahmere Tripp racking up all 10 of his points for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

