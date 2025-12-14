Johnson scores 19 as Bradley knocks off North Central (IL) 86-53

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson had 19 points in Bradley’s 86-53 win against North Central (Ill.) on Sunday. Johnson…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson had 19 points in Bradley’s 86-53 win against North Central (Ill.) on Sunday.

Johnson also added six steals for the Braves (7-4). Montana Wheeler scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Alex Huibregtse had 12 points and shot 3 for 10 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

James Bullock led the Cardinals in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Tyler DiSilvio added 13 points for North Central.

Bradley took the lead with 14:46 left in the first half and did not trail again, leading 46-29 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.