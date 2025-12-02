Johnson scores 17 points to lead Colorado past Cal Baptist, Buffs off to best start in 76 years

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — True freshman backup Isaiah Johnson scored 17 points and Barrington Hargress and Sebastian Rancik each scored…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — True freshman backup Isaiah Johnson scored 17 points and Barrington Hargress and Sebastian Rancik each scored 12 points and Colorado fought off California Baptist for a 78-70 win on Monday night.

Johnson made 9 of 11 foul shots and reserve Alon Michaeli added 11 points for the Buffaloes who shot 45% (24 of 53) including 38% (6 of 16) from 3-point range.

Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 25 points with the help of 10-of-11 shooting from the foul line, and Martel Williams scored 14 points for the Lancers.

Jordan Muller’s layup with 13:03 left gave the Lancers a 50-48 lead after a Michaeli 3 tied it at 48. Daniels made it a four-point lead with 12:28 left, but the Lancers failed to score until 4:58 remained at which point Colorado took control with a 16-0 stretch and led 64-54 after Bangot Dak made a 3 with 5:12 left.

Williams converted a three-point play and Jonathan Griman had a dunk with 4:11 left to get Cal Baptist within 64-59. The Lancers pulled within 70-66 on Daniels’ personal 5-0 run that included a 3 and a layup but never got closer.

It’s the first time in 76 years — the 1949-50 season — that Colorado has started a season with eight straight wins.

California Baptist travels to face ninth-ranked BYU on Wednesday.

Colorado plays at Colorado State on Saturday.

