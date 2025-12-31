Johnson-Matthews leads Clemson against Virginia after 23-point showing

Clemson Tigers (10-4, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 2-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson…

Clemson Tigers (10-4, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 2-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits Virginia after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 23 points in Clemson’s 97-44 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-1 at home. Virginia is 10-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 1-1 in conference games. Clemson averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.5 points per game.

Virginia averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 34.2% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.3 points for the Cavaliers. Jillian Brown is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rusne Augustinaite is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Mia Moore is averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.