Johnson leads Virginia against Boston College after 22-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) at Boston College Eagles (4-7) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia visits Boston College after…

Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) at Boston College Eagles (4-7)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia visits Boston College after Kymora Johnson scored 22 points in Virginia’s 81-68 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Eagles are 4-3 in home games. Boston College is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers are 0-1 in road games. Virginia leads the ACC with 17.7 assists. Johnson leads the Cavaliers with 5.6.

Boston College averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Virginia allows. Virginia averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Boston College gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Carmody is averaging 13.2 points for the Eagles. Jocelyne Grier is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Paris Clark is averaging 9.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.