Johnson leads Tarleton State against Florida A&M after 27-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-5) at Tarleton State Texans (8-4) Stephenville, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -14.5;…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-5) at Tarleton State Texans (8-4)

Stephenville, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Florida A&M after Dior Johnson scored 27 points in Tarleton State’s 88-64 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Texans have gone 6-0 at home. Tarleton State averages 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Rattlers have gone 0-4 away from home. Florida A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Tarleton State is shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Hicks is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Texans. Kaia Isaac is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Shirley is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Rattlers. Antonio Baker is averaging 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.